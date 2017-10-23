The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman's Everton spell in Opta numbers

After Ronald Koeman paid the price for Everton's dismal start to the season, we look at the most telling Opta stats from his time in charge.

Everton have parted company with manager Ronald Koeman after a dismal start to the season that saw them collect just two wins from their opening nine Premier League games.

Sunday's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal proved the final straw for Koeman, who failed to deliver in his second season in charge after Everton spent £142million in the transfer window.

Using Opta data, we break down some of the most telling stats that brought to an end the Dutchman's spell in charge at Goodison Park.

- Everton's record of eight points from nine games was the third-worst in their Premier League history. Only in 2005-06 (11) and 1994-95 (15) have they had a worse record in the same period.

- They had the same record through nine games in 1997-98, when they finished 17th, avoiding relegation on goal difference, and in 1995-96, when they achieved a sixth-place finish.

- Koeman's reign lasted 47 Premier League games. Only Howard Kendall (38) and Mike Walker (31) experienced shorter stays in charge.

- Only David Moyes has a better winning percentage (41) and points-per-game record (1.50) in the Premier League as Everton manager than Koeman (40 percent and 1.47 points per game).

- However, Roberto Martinez is the Everton Premier League manager with the best record through the first 47 games. Martinez amassed 84 points (1.79 per game) with a winning percentage of 51 compared to 69 points for Koeman.

- Koeman's record at Everton was significantly worse than in his time at Southampton. With the Saints, Koeman collected 1.62 points per game in the Premier League with a win percentage of 47.4.

- In all competitions Koeman's win percentage at Southampton was 48.4 compared to 41.4 with Everton.

- Everton's Premier League points total of 69 points in Koeman's time in charge is the seventh-best record in the Premier League in that 47-game period.

- However, it is only 11 points more than Southampton have collected since Koeman's appointment at Goodison Park and 20 points shy of Liverpool and Manchester United in fifth and sixth.