Thomas aims to take chances at East Lake

He may share the Tour Championship lead, but Justin Thomas said he was yet to make the most of his opportunities.

Justin Thomas believes he is yet to take his chances despite moving into a share of the lead at the Tour Championship.

A final-hole eagle helped the American into seven under through two rounds at East Lake Golf Club, sharing the lead with Paul Casey and Webb Simpson.

But Thomas, who is the projected FedEx Cup champion as it stands, said he was yet to make the most of his opportunities, an ominous sign heading into the weekend.

"I'm just trying to play the best I can," the US PGA Championship winner told the Golf Channel after a four-under 66 in the second round.

"I'm trying to win a tournament, it's not like I'm trying to win the Tour Championship [and] trying to win the FedEx Cup, that just comes with it.

"All I'm trying to do is just pick apart the golf course and pick my spots and just hit the fairways and if I drove like I did yesterday and like I did for some of the holes today, you really can make a lot of birdies out here.

"I really haven't made anything. I've hit a lot of good putts that have just burned the edge so hopefully the putter can heat up and see if we can have some fun this weekend."

Thomas, Casey and Simpson are the projected top three in the FedEx Cup standings after points leader Jordan Spieth fell into a tie for 15th following an even-par 70.