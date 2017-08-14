Thomas almost choked at 17th before PGA triumph

A two-shot victory at Quail Hollow saw Justin Thomas win his first major at the US PGA Championship, but he was almost thwarted by a snack.

Justin Thomas revealed he almost choked on food on the penultimate green as he claimed his first major title at the US PGA Championship.

Thomas produced a final-round three-under-par 68 to claim his first major title as the challenge of overnight leader Kevin Kisner faded.

The American finished eight under, two strokes clear of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.

But Thomas' bid for glory could well have been thwarted by a snack as he approached the 17th green.

Speaking at his post-tournament media conference at Quail Hollow, Thomas said: "I tried to eat a lot and drink a lot, obviously it was beyond hot.

"Walking to 17th green, I had some snacks in my bag and I was eating it and I literally almost choked.

"I started coughing and I was like "am I really going to choke, is this a sign of things to come?"

It was not an omen for Thomas, though, as he birdied the 17th and was able to approach the 18th three clear after Kisner bogeyed 16.

He dropped a shot at the last, but the chasers could not do enough to deny Thomas victory.