Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have no easy task in picking their Ryder Cup teams

It started with Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn hitting balls off the top of the Eiffel Tower - you’d hope, with some sort of safety provisions - and it will end with 12 of Europe’s finest preparing to tee off at Le Golf National near Paris. But what will happen in the intervening period, the year-long countdown to the Ryder Cup, is anyone’s guess.

Furyk’s USA team will undoubtedly boast some ferocious talent, not least the current top-three ranked players in the world, and while there is some flexibility on the fringes, you could easily fill out the core of the American team with some players that are absolute certainties.

They are the bookmakers’ favourites, even on foreign soil, and when you start writing the names down it is easy to see why. Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are the biggest stars, while Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed also bring some youthful exuberance to the team. Brooks Koepka, a hero at Hazeltine, looks certain to go as does Justin Thomas. Matt Kuchar looks good on rankings to make his fifth Ryder Cup at 39 years old. Pocket-sized lefty Brian Harman looks like he could make a Ryder Cup debut as an automatic selection.

While Furyk will have some tough calls to make on his wildcards, choosing from a list of names that includes Phil Mickelson isn’t the hardest thing to do. The bulk of his team is already terrifying, but Thomas Bjorn - with four wildcards, rather than three, after a rule change - must find the formula to win the Ryder Cup on home soil.

Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey and Thomas Pieters feel fairly locked in as European selections while Alex Noren’s position on the European rankings list will almost certainly see him make his debut - even if he mightn’t have been the most obvious pick. Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Tommy Fleetwood also seem to have very strong chances, but then you start looking outwards and wondering who is going to miss out.