Thomas finally had 'total control' of his game

Justin Thomas felt in "total control" of his game as the American surged into a share of the lead at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Thomas finds himself tied for the lead with Marc Leishman through three rounds after posting a bogey-free eight-under 63 on Sunday.

Putts were falling all day for Thomas, the US PGA Championship winner who is trying to secure his fifth tournament victory of the season.

"I'm extremely pleased. It was a great day," Thomas said after his round. "I just felt I had total control of my game. I drove it beautifully. I hit my irons really well and my short game was good if I needed it.

"But it's crazy to think I did that and parred all the par-fives. Played them even par. That's a little bit of a bummer; if I could somehow have a downside to the day. But like I said, I'm obviously extremely pleased and put myself in great position to win the tournament."

It is hard to believe Thomas had been playing so well lately without his best form, but he certainly seemed more excited about his ball-striking after Sunday's round than he had been the previous two days.

"I didn't have it [the first two rounds]. I just have kind of gotten it around," Thomas said. "I've just stayed patient. I felt I wasn't far off but I just, I don't know, I wasn't hitting the shots. I was seeing the putts. I wasn't really making anything or wasn't making as much as I felt like I should have.

"I don't know, I didn't really have a great warm-up session or anything this morning. I got out there and think I probably got back into more of me golf where I'm feeling it and trying to hit my numbers and trying to hit my shots, as opposed to golf swing. That's something coach [Jay] Seawell always said, golf coach at Alabama, 'Play golf, not golf swing'. I think that's what I did today."