Thomas joins Spieth & Johnson in all-American top three

Three Americans make up golf's highest-ranked trio for the first time in seven years after Justin Thomas' victory at The CJ Cup.

Justin Thomas climbed to a career-high third in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to his victory in The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

PGA Championship and FedEx Cup winner in 2017, Thomas began the new golf season where he left off, overcoming Marc Leishman in a play-off in Jeju, South Korea.

Thomas has secured eight top-10 finishes in his last 20 tournaments and after his victory spoke of his excitement "to not do anything" for a while as he rests up before another assault on the PGA Tour.

He does so having clambered above Hideki Matsuyama in the rankings, sitting behind only close friend Jordan Spieth and world number one Dustin Johnson.

It means three Americans comprise golf's leading trio for the first time since May 2010, when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker had the star-spangled banner firmly planted at the top of the hill in the sport.