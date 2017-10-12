Thomas Lemar wanted Arsenal or Liverpool move but we pulled plug, says Monaco vice-president
Thomas Lemar wanted to leave Monaco for the Premier League last summer but was prevented from doing so by the French champions because Arsenal and Liverpool bid far too late even though they made “very, very high” offers.
Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev confirmed he had rejected huge bids for the French international, who had told him he wanted to go to England, and also prevented the midfielder Fabinho from leaving for now.
Although Vasilyev would not confirm the precise figures it is understood that Arsenal offered €100million (£90m) for Lemar as they desperately sought a replacement for Alexis Sanchez after provisionally agreeing to sell him to Manchester City for £60m.
Monaco do appear prepared to sell the 21-year-old winger next summer but did not have to let him go after already commanding huge fees for Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko during the last window. Liverpool also bid for Lemar, offering up to €70m (£63m) for him but Arsenal were closer with their higher bid.
Vasilyev explained to Telegraph Sport why Lemar stayed. “These offers came late, very late, in the market so once you cannot replace a player they (the offers) become even more difficult to accept,” he said. “We plan and when it’s the last days it’s very difficult.” Asked if Arsenal had bid as much as €100m, Vasilyev said:
“I don’t want to confirm the figures but it was about that. It was too late to make all the components work – to find a replacement; reach an agreement. It was just too late. But in the end I am very happy because we always wanted to keep Thomas.”
It had been claimed that the Monaco had accepted Arsenal’s bid for Lemar but that he had then turned them down. Vasilyev suggested that was not the case: “He wanted to go to the Premier League and I had a few discussions with him and I said ‘stay, stay, stay’ but, of course, when the offers were very, very high, higher than we initially expected then we had to talk, to discuss. But in the end we were very happy.”
Asked whether he expected clubs to try again for Lemar next summer, Vasilyev said: “Yes, probably.” Monaco will resist any attempt to sign Lemar in the January window but Vasilyev admitted there was a “fair chance” he could go at the end of the season. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also expressed interest in Lemar.
The same applies to Fabinho who Vasilyev said was a “key player” but one who “we realise at a certain moment it’s right to let players go”. There is strong interest from the Premier League in Fabinho who has also been linked, in the past, with Paris Saint-Germain.
Vasilyev added: “We understand that we are basically a selling club and we accept that but at the same time we are in a good financial situation so we don’t have to sell and we want to keep the club competitive. This is not about making money, it’s about being successful. So there is always this balance.”