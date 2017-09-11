Thomas Muller considered swapping Bayern Munich for Manchester United

Muller, who came through Bayern’s youth system, has made 400 appearances for the first team

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has admitted he considered leaving the Bundesliga champions for Manchester United in 2015.

The German has been subject to repeated interest from the Premier League side over the course of the past three seasons, though Bayern have turned down all of United’s offers – the most recent of which was a staggering €100m bid.

Bayern executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen has previously stated that the club have never had any intention of selling the forward, but Muller himself recently admitted he considered swapping the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford.

"There was a point, two years ago, when this was an issue, when I thought about it," he told Kicker. "But the club immediately supported me and they told me, I belonged here.

"When Bayern told me they needed me and how I am an important player, I did not have to think that much anymore."

Muller, who came through Bayern’s youth system, has made 400 appearances for the first team and is contracted to the club until 2021.

Although speculation has linked the player with a move away from Bayern, following a disappointing 2016/17 season in the Bundesliga, Muller has insisted he feels “comfortable” at the club.

"I don't have the feeling something will happen," he added. "I feel very comfortable here. My advantage is that I played my whole career in Munich.

"In contrast to other top clubs in Europe, this club is naturally grown and has a special mentality with reasonable values."