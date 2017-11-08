Thomas Partey emerging as Black Stars' new leader

These are hard times for saviours in Madrid. Where once deity was regarded in terms of foregone conclusion, there now have arisen doubts, both over Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone, helmsmen respectively of Real and Atletico.

That both require affirmation at this time underlines just how far their teams have strayed from the ideal.

Zidane's doctrine of control and efficiency has found its most cutting betrayal in a troubling midfield lethargy and the apostatical imprecision (momentary? Who can know these things?) of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Simeone's more militant gospel has been undermined by the absences (in body) of Resurrección Koke and (in quality) of Antoine Griezmann.

For the former, it is hard to fathom a continued slide, such is the technical nous in the side. In that vein, a welcome domination of Las Palmas at the weekend was just the trick to bounce back from losses to Girona and Tottenham Hotspur. For the latter though, his moment of doubt was punctuated, right at the death, by Thomas Partey away at Deportivo.

