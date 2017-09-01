Thompson bounces back from worlds disappointment in Diamond League finale

She missed out on a World Championship title, but Elaine Thompson has a Diamond League trophy to console herself with.

Elaine Thompson avenged her disappointing performance at World Championships to claim 100metre glory in the Diamond League final on Friday.

The Jamaican sprint legend finished a disappointing fifth in London last month, but edged Marie-Josee Ta Lou in Brussels with a time of 10.92 seconds to win the Diamond Trophy.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo became only the second athlete to do the Diamond League 200m and 400m double with victory in the latter, winning with a world-lead mark of 49.46 secs

Sandra Perkovic also made history, her win in the discus ensuring she became the first woman to claim six Diamond League titles.

Christian Taylor racked up a sixth success in a row in the triple jump, while Noah Lyles won the 200m to become the youngest Diamond League champion in that race at the age of 20.

Botswana's Nijel Amos was triumphant in the 800m, while there was 1500m glory for Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon, the Kenyan finishing strongly to take the trophy.

Conseslus Kipruto beat Soufiane El Bakkali and Evan Jager in the 3,000m steeplechase, the top three identical to that of the World Championships. Dalilah Muhammad went one better than at that event, the Olympic champion prevailing in the 400m hurdles.

Serbian Ivana Spanovic retained her long jump title, Russia's Sergey Shubenkov won the 110m hurdles and the discus trophy went to Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania.

Hellen Obiri provided more success for Kenya in the 5,000m, Mariya Lasitskene earned her 24th win as many competitions in the high jump and Greece's Katerina Stefanidi took the pole vault crown.