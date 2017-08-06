Thompson fastest qualifier for women's 100m world final

Dafne Schippers was beaten by Marie-Josee Ta Lou for the second time at the IAAF World Championship as Elaine Thompson qualified fastest.

Elaine Thompson eased into the final of the 100m at the IAAF World Championships, qualifying as the fastest athlete ahead of the likes of Dafne Schippers and Tori Bowie.

With the defending world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pregnant and not in London, Thompson is the runaway favourite to follow up her 2016 Olympic 100m title with another gold medal.

The Jamaican has recorded the two fastest times this year and she showed her proven class by bursting out of the blocks in her semi-final.

Thompson won in a fine time of 10.84 seconds ahead of Brazil's Rosangela Santos, who set a South American record in second, and she will be hard to stop in Sunday's showpiece final.

Schippers was beaten by Marie-Josee Ta Lou in her heat and she lost out again as the Ivorian won the first semi in a season's best time of 10.87secs, the Dutch 200m specialist qualifying automatically in second.

Double sprint champion at the 2015 African Games, Ta Lou looks a genuine contender for the gold medal after pulling away from Schippers and seemingly having plenty in reserve to go even faster.

In the last of the three semi-finals, Bowie looked strong as she cruised clear to win in a time of 10.91secs ahead of Ta Lou's compatriot Murielle Ahoure.

Qualifying for the 100m final as the fastest losers were Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago.