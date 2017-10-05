Thorn replaces Stiles as Reds head coach

Queensland Reds have appointed World Cup-winning All Black Brad Thorn as head coach after parting ways with Nick Stiles.

Stiles was sacked on Thursday, with Super Rugby outfit the Reds turning to Thorn, who was named as an assistant in 2016.

A member of New Zealand's Rugby World Cup triumph in 2011, Thorn also guided Queensland's under-20 side to an undefeated season this year.

The 42-year-old – who joined the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) in 2015 – will be aided by recently appointed senior assistant coach Tony McGahan.

"I want to acknowledge that Nick has given a lot of his life to the QRU as a player, staff member and a coach and we are grateful for the immense contribution he has made," said QRU CEO Richard Barker.

"Queensland Rugby Union was disappointed with the performance of Queensland Reds in 2017 and we believe we require a catalyst for change in culture, discipline and standards.

"We feel strongly that Brad Thorn is the right person to lead this change and that his appointment as head coach is the necessary catalyst for that change.

"Brad has a proven track record of success as both a player and a coach. He is without peer when it comes to the culture and professionalism required to be successful at the highest level of our sport and he is enthusiastic about moving the Reds forward and creating a winning culture at Ballymore once again."

Head coach of Queensland Country, who are top of the National Rugby Championship with four rounds remaining, Thorn will continue in his current role before starting with the Reds in November.

Thorn added: "I believe actions speak louder than words. I've been grateful for the opportunity to spend the last two years at Ballymore coaching the Queensland Under-20s, Queensland Country and the Reds.

"I feel I'm contributing to a change in culture and standards in those teams and I look forward to continuing to contribute to this organisation and the success of the Reds."