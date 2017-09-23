Three changes for Harambee Starlets ahead of Zambia match

Kenyan top scorer Neddy Atieno with seven goals and Adam Dogo have also been handed their second straight starts

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi has drafted three new faces into the squad to face Zaimbia in Cosafa third-place playoff on Saturday.

Kanyi, who made eight changes in Kenya’s 11-0 win against Mauritius before recalling four players to the starting squad in the semi-final lose to Zimbabwe, has made three changes against Zambia with Cheris Avilia, Mercy Achieng, and Phoebe Owiti being included in the starting 11.

The trio were named on the bench in Starlets’s 4-0 semi-final defeat to hosts Zimbabwe. Kenyan top scorer Neddy Atieno with seven goals and Mwanahalima Adam have also been handed their second consecutive starts.

Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Cheris Avilia, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Dorcas Shikobe, Phoebe Owiti, Mercy Achieng and Dorris Anyango.

Reserves: Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Janet Bundi, Monicah Karambu, Florence Awino, Jenipher Adhiambo, Caroline Chepkoech, Wendy Achieng and Lucy Mukhwana.