Three Lille fans in serious condition as stadium barrier collapses against Amiens

Three Lille fans have been left in serious condition and 17 others injured after a barrier collapsed while celebrating a goal in Saturday's visit to Amiens.

The game was stopped just 15 minutes in as the barrier at the front of the away stand gave way from supporters celebrating Fode Ballo-Toure's goal by pressing forwards towards the players.

Lille's fans celebrated so hard that the stadium barrier collapses. Initial reports suggest - thankfully - that no one is seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/5WX9ifNDwC — Goal (@goal) September 30, 2017

Supporters landed on top of each other in a heap and security personnel took to the field to evacuate the area and attend to the wounded.

A crisis meeting between representatives of the two clubs as well as police and the stadium's security took place and it was decided that the game would resume at a later date as the situation grew more intense.

It was initially reported that no one had been seriously injured by the incident, but Ligue 1's organisers confirmed that at least three people had been seriously injured.

"Safety is no longer assured," an official of the LFP said. "Three people were evacuated and are seriously injured while 17 others have minor injuries."