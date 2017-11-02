Three more clubs granted licence to take part in 2018 MSL

The Malaysian FA has cleared three more clubs to take part in the Malaysia Super League next season, after their appeals were accepted.

The Malaysian FA (FAM) has announced the granting of club licensing to three more teams for the 2018 season.

Kedah, Melaka United and Kelantan have been cleared to participate in the 2018 Super League, according to a statement released by FAM on Thursday.

The three clubs have had their license applications denied earlier, but have successfully appealed to the FAM Club Licencing Board Appeal Board last Friday.

But the association clarified that the licences granted to them are only the FAM licence and not one granted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which permits participation in the 2018 AFC Champions League or AFC Cup.

In the first round of application, seven out of 12 2017 Super League clubs have been granted a licence; Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Pahang, Perak, PKNS, Pulau Pinang, Selangor and T-Team FC.

And out of the seven, four have received the AFC licence; JDT, Pahang, PKNS, and Selangor.

The statement added that Felda United and Sarawak have not been granted a licence, for failure to fulfill one of the requirements of the application; finances.

Apart from finances; Malaysian clubs need to fulfill five other requirements; infrastructure, personnel administration, business, legal and sporting.