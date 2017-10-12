Three players suspended for league matches

Kariobangi Sharks will also miss Michael Bodo who, just like Kiplagat have both accumulated five yellow cards

Three new faces have joined the list of suspended players in the Kenyan Premier League.

Zoo FC, who needs all the players in their best condition, is the hardest hist ahead of a league match against Ulinzi Stars.

Zoo, who were reinstated back to the league after a court battle will be without Isaac Kiplagat when they host Ulinzi at Kericho Green Stadium.

Kariobangi Sharks will also miss Michael Bodo who, just like Kiplagat have both accumulated five yellow cards.

Bodo will sit out of Sharks match against Chemelil Sugar at Kasarani.

Brian Otieno of Nzoia Sugar has also been suspended for the game against Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium after accumulating the same number of yellow cards.