Three quick lessons we can already take from the full-on scrum session between England and Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones publicly urged his players to 'rip into' their Welsh counterparts, while his skipper Dylan Hartley conceded that he was expecting some 'edge' at this morning's set-piece training session in Bristol.

You cannot imagine that Warren Gatland, nor indeed his forwards coach Robin Mcbryde, will have suggested that the Wales pack hold anything back. Both sides are going to need a solid platform during the autumn internationals.

The plan had been to include around 12 scrums and 15 lineouts with Nigel Owens, fresh from officiating Saturday's tussle between New Zealand and the Barbarians, overseeing matters.

Unfortunately, no media were invited. However, a couple of tweets from the Clifton College grounds might have provided some surreptitious insight.

1. England have a lot of power on the loosehead side

This 15-second clip, clearly captured from behind the barriers aiming to obscure the playing surface, shows a surging shove from England that decimates Wales' tighthead side:

Given Joe Marler suspended for Argentina the start of the autumn campaign, this is an encouraging sign for England. Although the footage is too blurry to confirm for certain, it seems highly likely that one of Mako Vunipola or Ellis Genge - both of whom have improved their scrumagging markedly over the past two seasons - is at loosehead.

A brisk blast of Owens' whistle brings the action to a close with Wales sliding backwards. Whether the referee might have spotted some illegal manoeuvre is another issue. The push does come at an interesting angle.