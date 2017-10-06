Three-set matches to be trialled in 2018 Davis Cup

Zone Group contests in the Davis Cup will be played over two days in 2018, with individual matches being played as best-of-three.

Best-of-three-set matches will be trialled at Zone Group level in the 2018 Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed.

A proposal to reduce singles matches in the competition to three sets failed to gain the two-thirds majority it required in a vote at the ITF's Annual General Meeting in August.

However, the ITF's board was subsequently given the power to make changes on a trial basis from 2018.

On Friday, it was confirmed that all Zone Group I and II matches next year will be played over two days rather than three, with best-of-three-set contests used instead of best-of-five.

World Group matches will continue to be played over three days, with the best-of-five format retained.

However, Davis Cup teams at all levels will be permitted to select five players instead of four.

ITF president David Haggerty said: "The nations voted to give the board the flexibility to trial changes, and the board has acted quickly to make this happen in 2018.

"The board felt it was appropriate to trial the two-day, best-of-three-set format at Zone Group level. Should the trial prove to be a success, we will be in a position to consider whether it should be applied for the World Group as well after 2018."