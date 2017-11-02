Three-way tie for lead after low-scoring day in Antalya

It is tight at the top of the Turkish Airlines Open leaderboard, with Haydn Porteous, Nicolas Colsaerts and Joost Luiten leading by one.

Favourable weather conditions were gratefully seized upon by the leading trio, who opened up a one-shot advantage after firing seven-under-par rounds of 64.

Andres Romero and Padraig Harrington are their closest challengers, with another four men a further shot adrift in the first of three lucrative Rolex Series events that bring the European Tour season to an end.

Porteous set the pace as part of the first group off the 11th tee, producing birdies on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 17th, before making further gains at five and eight.

The performance gave the South African the lowest opening round of his career.

Colsaerts, meanwhile, looked to be heading for the outright lead until a bogey on the 16th tainted a round that featured six birdies and an eagle on the par-five eighth.

Following a second-place finish at the Andalucia Masters last time out, Luiten is on course to be in the mix once more. An excellent birdie putt over the ridge at 16 saw the Dutchman join Porteous and Colsaerts at the summit.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood is level par, while third-placed Justin Rose sits at two under at the end of the opening day.

Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen remains in the hunt following a two-under round, placing him tied for 19th.