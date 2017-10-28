Thunder's charter plane damaged flying to Chicago, lands safely

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said the Thunder's charter plane: "likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago."

When the Oklahoma City Thunder got off of their team charter plane after landing safely in Chicago, they were surprised to see a large dent in the nose of the plane.

The team was flying from Minneapolis after playing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday to Chicago, where they play the Bulls on Saturday.

Initially, the cause of the damage was unknown but The Oklahoman reported that Delta Airlines said the plane likely made contact with a bird while landing.

"Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago," a Delta spokesperson said.

"The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta's top priority."

Many of the players posted about the incident on social media and had been curious as to what caused the damage.