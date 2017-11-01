Thunder coast past Bucks in battle of MVP favourites

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were too good for Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

Billed as a matchup between two of the early favourites for this season's NBA MVP award, the Thunder's visit to the Milwaukee Bucks turned out to be a 110-91 Oklahoma City rout.

The Thunder took a 9-8 lead on a Russell Westbrook free throw five minutes into the first quarter and never looked back on Tuesday.

A 16-0 run keyed a 31-23 first quarter for the Thunder, who claimed a 60-42 advantage by half-time and went on to win the game away from home.

With the game well in hand, reigning MVP Westbrook played just 26 minutes but came an assist shy of another triple-double. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo shined per usual, with 28 points on nine of 14 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists. He lacked any kind of support, however, as none of his team-mates scored in double digits.

The Thunder were balanced on offence, Paul George leading the way with 20 points, followed by Carmelo Anthony and reserve Jerami Grant with 17 apiece.

BOOKER STARS AS SUNS SIZZLE

A day after his 21st birthday, Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a 122-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets, sinking five of eight three-pointers en route to a 32-point night. Booker shot 11 of 22 overall and added seven rebounds and four assists.

It was Booker’s second successive 30-point game, as he dropped 34 in a losing effort to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

D'Angelo Russell, another young guard beginning to make his mark on the league, registered 33 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Nets.

HIELD STRUGGLES FROM THE FLOOR… AGAIN!

Buddy Hield's shooting woes linger, as the second-year guard made just two of nine shots, including missing all three of his long-range attempts in the Sacramento Kings' 101-83 defeat to the Indiana Pacers. Hield is shooting 37 per cent from the field this season and 25 percent from distance.