Tiago Ilori finally coming of age at Reading

It may be an odd thing to say of a player who has represented both Liverpool and Sporting CP (both have 37 domestic league titles between them) but on Tuesday night, Tiago Ilori played arguably the biggest match of his young career at the Madejski Stadium in Berkshire.

Ilori may be only 24, but he seemed in danger of drifting into obscurity.

He broke into the first team at Sporting in 2013, making his senior league debut for the Lions alongside a certain Eric Dier in defence in a 3-2 victory over Gil Vicente. In total, he made 11 league appearances before Liverpool decided they had seen enough and snagged him for an undisclosed fee. Dier stayed one more season in Lisbon, and then moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

One can only speculate as to the reasons, but what is clear is that the paths of both players have diverged markedly.

View photos Eric Dier Tottenham Premier League More

Liverpool perhaps proved a step too far, and too soon, and after sundry loans, the Reds finally cut their losses, accepting a bid by Reading to take the player off their hands in a club-record deal for the Royals.

Dier has blossomed in London, scoring on his debut, becoming a mainstay at White Hart Lane, and representing England at the Euros last summer.

It is a cautionary tale, and not just about the dangers young players face moving to a huge clubs in a different league.

Dier came into Tottenham as one of the first signings of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, a manager whose demands on defensive players suited him down to a tee. The Argentine has refined the 23-year-old, magnifying his strengths and showing him the trust that is so crucial to player development.

That same intangible but crucial ingredient has been in short supply for Ilori, first under Brendan Rodgers, and then under Jurgen Klopp.

View photos Tiago Ilori of Reading & Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli.jpg More

No surprise then that, under Dutch legendary defender Jaap Stam, he may belatedly be coming of age.

In the absence of club skipper Paul McShane, Ilori came into the backline for the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-final against Fulham, and was magnificent. For context, the Cottagers finished the regular season tied with Newcastle United for the league’s best attack (85 goals scored), and led both on shots per game and average possession.

Basically, this Fulham side can play.

Despite a lack of playing time this term, Ilori turned in a thoroughly accomplished performance, with he and veteran goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi particularly defiant under heavy shelling. Particularly impressive was his ability to anticipate the movement of ball, cutting out Fulham attacks before they had a chance to develop.

Read More