Tianjin Open singles washed out for second straight day

The likes of Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova have to wait to start their Tianjin Open campaigns after Tuesday's singles were cancelled.

Persistent rain continues to play havoc with the Tianjin Open, where all singles matches were cancelled for the second straight day.

No outdoor play was possible on Monday due to the inclement weather, with doubles matches played inside.

And it was a similar story on Tuesday with the likes of wildcard Maria Sharapova, defending champion Peng Shuai and second seed Petra Kvitova left frustrated by the elements.

Organisers of the WTA International event will be desperately hoping for a change in conditions on Wednesday as they face a huge backlog of matches in the draw.