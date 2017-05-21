Tianjin Teda's Mikel eyes early return to Super Eagles

The 30-year-old midfielder is eager to get back to action after spending few weeks on the sidelines after a successful surgery on his abdominal strain

John Obi Mikel can’t wait to return to action for Tianjin Teda and Nigeria as he recovers from a surgery on his hip.

The Nigeria international who has scored once in three league games for the Tianjin Tigers this season, has been out of action since suffering an injury against Chongqing Lifan on April 2.

Mikel has missed Tianjin Teda’s last six league games and might be unavailable for Gernot Rohr's men when they host South Africa for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers fixture on June 10.

“On the road to recovery can't wait to get back on the pitch with TEDA and my National Team #TianjinTeda #SuperEagles,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.