Tiemoue Bakayoko insists he is 'not scared of Danny Drinkwater' as Chelsea prepare move for Leicester star

Chelsea’s £39.7m summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko has insisted he is “not scared of Danny Drinkwater” as the Blues look to bring the Leicester City midfield to Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window.

Antonio Conte spoke on Sunday about how he wanted three new signings before Thursday’s deadline, with The Independent revealing he wants Fernando Llorente to back-up Alvaro Morata as he did at Juventus, as well as a midfielder and a wing-back.

Following the weekend win over Everton, Conte said: “I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad. Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games.

“I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players. I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation. But I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be the wing-back Conte wants to compete with Victor Moses having agreed a £35m deal to sign the Englishman from Arsenal on Monday as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates.

And Drinkwater, who Chelsea made enquiries for last summer, is Conte’s target for the additional midfield berth which was vacated by Nemanja Matic when he moved to Manchester United this summer.

Should he arrive it would leave Bakayoko, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas as Drinkwater competing for two positions, but the Frenchman is adamant he will welcome the competition.

“Danny Drinkwater doesn't scare me,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport.

“It's the competition. It's good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve.”