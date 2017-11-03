Tierney could snub likes of Man Utd & Bayern to stay at Celtic for life

Kieran Tierney would consider rejecting the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich in order to stay at Celtic for the rest of his career.

The 20-year-old left-back has been tipped as one of his country's most promising players and has been linked to Premier League sides and the German giants amid his impressive form.

Tierney 15/2 to score v St Johnstone

The Scotland international opted to remain in Glasgow for the time being by committing to a six-year deal with Celtic this week and he admits he could already be set for life.

“Yeah, there is every chance that could happen,” he told reporters. “I hope so. I’ve been here, in the system at Celtic, for 13 years already and that’s a long time.

"There is no doubt about it, I could be [a one-club man]. We will see what happens. I hope I can stay here as long as I can and keep playing for Celtic. I am in no rush to leave. I think everybody can see that from me signing a long-term deal.

"It's football, you never know where a career is going to take you. But I'm happy just now. I had no doubts about signing a long term deal. I wish it was longer.

"It’s brilliant for me and my family. I’m buzzing, everyone is buzzing. It’s a great feeling, the same as it was when I signed my previous contract last year.

“It’s like any other deal – if you are doing well, they reward you with a new one. So I’m very happy.

Kieran Tierney Celtic More