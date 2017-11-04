Tierney to Real Madrid over Man Utd or Arsenal? Sutton tips Celtic star for £30m move

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is worth at least £30 million and could grace Real Madrid rather than Manchester United or Arsenal, says Chris Sutton.

The 20-year-old full-back is an exciting talent with a growing number of suitors, with his appearances for the Hoops and Scotland drawing widespread praise.

Interest from England has been building steadily, despite Tierney’s commitment to a new six-year contract in Glasgow.

Sutton believes that the youngster will make a high-profile switch at some stage and feels he is good enough to grace the best sides in Europe.

The former Celtic striker wrote in the Daily Record, while calling on Brendan Rodgers’ side to hold out for the best possible deal: “I look at the likes of Luke Shaw at Manchester United at £30m and Kyle Walker going to Manchester City for £50m.

“Tierney at £30m would be a bargain. He’s only 20 and with his attitude he will get even better.

