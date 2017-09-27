Tiger admits golf career may be over

A 14-time major champion, Tiger Woods admitted there was a chance he may never play again.

Tiger Woods admitted his career may be over, saying he was unsure what his future held.

Woods, 41, has undergone four back surgeries in recent years and last claimed a tournament victory in 2013.

Speaking at a news conference at the Presidents Cup on Wednesday, the 14-time major champion did not rule out the possibility he may never return.

"I don't know what my future holds," Woods said.

Asked if it was possible he may never compete again, he said: "Yeah, definitely.

"That's going to take time to figure out what my capabilities are going forward – and there's no rush."

Woods last played in February before undergoing yet another back procedure, though he announced last month that doctors cleared him to start pitching around greens.