Tiger's comeback: The astonishing statistics of a great

We highlight some of Tiger Woods' most impressive career statistics ahead of the former world number one's return to competitive action.

Tiger Woods is set to make his highly anticipated return to action at the Hero World Challenge on November 30 after almost 10 months out through injury.

Having dominated the sport during the start of the 21st century, Woods has featured in just three tournaments since August 2015 - most recently the Dubai Desert Classic last February.

After undergoing a fourth surgical procedure on his troublesome back in April, the 41-year-old is ready to return to the course once again.

We take a look at a selection of notable records Woods has either broken or threatened in his illustrious career to date.

MAJOR WINS

Woods famously sits second in the list of men's major winners, having now remained four shy of Jack Nicklaus' tally of 18 for more than nine years. Tiger has won both the Masters and US PGA Championship on four occasions and boasts three successes at The Open and U.S. Open.

PGA TOUR WINS

Only Sam Snead (82) has earned more wins on the PGA Tour than Woods, who claimed the last of his 79 victories at the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

MOST WEEKS AT WORLD NUMBER ONE

Woods has topped the Official World Golf Ranking, which was introduced in 1986, for 683 weeks, more than double the time spent at number one by his nearest rival in this regard, Greg Norman (331 weeks). In eight years - 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 - Tiger remained atop the rankings for all 52 weeks of the year. His stint as number one between June 2005 and October 2010 - a period of 281 weeks - is another record.

CAREER EARNINGS ON PGA TOUR

Since turning professional in 1996, Woods has accrued an astonishing $110,061,012 in prize money on the PGA Tour. Phil Mickelson sits second on the money list, more than $26million behind his fellow American.