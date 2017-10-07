Tiger takes another step towards return

Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting iron shots, another step towards a playing return.

Tiger Woods appears to have taken another step towards a competitive return by starting to play iron shots.

The 14-time major champion has undergone multiple back surgeries in recent years and last played competitively in February.

Woods, 41, was recently cleared by doctors to pitch and chip, and on Saturday he posted a video of himself hitting iron shots.

"Smooth iron shots," he wrote on Twitter, alongside a slow-motion video.

It comes after Woods admitted at the Presidents Cup that his playing career could be over.

The American's last tournament victory came in 2013, while his most recent major win was the 2008 U.S. Open.