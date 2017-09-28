Tiger Woods admits he does not know if he will ever play golf again

Tiger Woods has admitted that he does not know if he will ever play professional golf again after a fourth round of surgery has left him unable to play anything longer than 60-yard shots.

The 14-time major winner is back on the course this week but only as an assistant captain at the Presidents Cup rather than as a player.

Asked in a press conference at Liberty National if he ever sees a scenario where he does not make a return, Woods was unequivocal:

“Yeah, definitely. I don’t know what my future holds for me. As I’ve told you guys, I’m hitting 60 yard shots.

“We’re taking one step at a time. That’s the process and I’m in no hurry.”

Woods said in his blog in May that back surgery brought instant nerve relief. Five days later, however, he was arrested on a DUI charge when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a running car that was parked awkwardly on the side of the road with an indicator flashing.

He also was an assistant captain at the Ryder Cup last autumn, and even though he doesn't have a club in his hand or a putt on the line, they are big weeks. Having not played a full schedule since 2015, removed from the game, opportunities to spend time with an American team is not anything he would want to miss.

"There were times when ... I didn't know if I was going to be able to be here because I couldn't ride in a cart," Woods said Wednesday. "The bouncing just hurt too much. Driving a car still hurt. So that's all gone now, which is fantastic. And yeah, there were some intrepid times - not just for this golf tournament, but for life going forward."

Woods looks as fit as ever. He said in another blog he posted last week that he was working out six days a week, alternating among a treadmill, his bike, swimming and lifting weights twice a day. He is hitting wedges up to 60 yards, but that's as far as he said his doctors will allow him to go.

"I've been out of the game for a while," Woods said. "First things first: Get my health organised. Make sure the pain goes away. Then, basically, just as I said, just keeping waiting for what my surgeon says. I'm still training. I'm getting stronger. But I certainly don't have my golf muscles trained because obviously I'm not doing anything golf-related."

Woods went 4-1-0 at the Presidents Cup in 2013, his last team competition. Except for the odd occasion when PGA champion Justin Thomas or Rickie Fowler comes over to his house in south Florida to chip in his backyard practice facility, he's not around the players in this environment.

Woods said he was "very optimistic" about getting back into the fray. He's also as uncertain as ever.

"Like I said, the pain's gone, but I don't know what my golfing body is going to be like, because I haven't hit a golf shot yet," he said.

He said in his May blog that he "unequivocally" wants to play professional golf again, and he said again Wednesday that he was in no hurry to get back from a fourth back surgery, which followed four surgeries on his left knee.

