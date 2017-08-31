Tiger Woods allowed by doctors to start chipping

Woods has not played since February after undergoing yet another back operation.

Tiger Woods completed another step towards returning to the golf course on Thursday.

The 14-time major champion has endured a tumultuous year mired by injury and a DUI arrest that prompted treatment for his use of prescription pain medication. But Woods is back in the news for a positive reason, announcing that the doctors allowed him to chip around greens.

While chipping may not seem like a bold progression, it shows that Woods is doing better on and off the course as he simultaneously fights two battles. It also proves Woods is taking his golf rehab slowly, which could limit risk of another setback.

Woods has undergone four back surgeries after winning five PGA Tour events in 2013. He has not won on the PGA Tour since.

The world would love to see Woods make one final run at Jack Nicklaus' major championship record (18), but all signs point to the end of that chase.