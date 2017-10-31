Tiger Woods announces professional golf comeback at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is set to compete in his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge, in December after nine months away from professional golf.

The 14-time major champion selected himself to play in the Bahamas tournament after he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February with back spasms.

Woods underwent his fourth back operation in three years in April after recurrent back problems that have plagued his career. Though the winner of five tournaments in 2013, he has played in just 19 events since.

It was only a month ago that Woods admitted he might not ever play golf again but since posting several clips of his redeemed full-power swing to social media over the last few weeks, he has fuelled rumours of his return. Now, the 41-year-old has confirmed the speculation.

The Hero Wold Challenge is just the latest in a long run of comebacks. Last year at the same tournament, Woods launched ill-fated return finishing 15th in a field of only 17.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero Wold Challenge," Woods said in a statement. "Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field."

The Albany resort is a relatively controlled environment with low stakes, a small 18-man field and limited media presence.

However, the low-key event will still offer a challenge as the field includes the world's best-ranked players in Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.



