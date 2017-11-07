Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams to make 2018 his last season

Part of a hugely successful working relationship with Tiger Woods, Steve Williams will retire from professional caddying next year.

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams says 2018 will be his last year carrying the bags.

The New Zealander worked with Woods for 13 of his 14 major victories.

Williams and Woods' professional relationship came to an end in 2011, by which time the American's now infamous extramarital indiscretions had been exposed.

Williams' then joined forces with Adam Scott, caddying for the Australian during his 2013 Masters victory.

However, Williams shortened his schedule with Scott over the past two years and it was announced in September the duo would no longer work together.

The 53-year-old now plans to make next year his last and he is pondering making a move into punditry.

"Next year will probably be - certainly be - absolutely my last year of caddying," Williams told ISeekGolf.

"The only reason I'd like to caddie next year is that it's sort of a personal milestone, it'll be 40 years next year.

"I'll caddy a few tournaments. I'm not sure who for yet, but I'll just caddie a handful of tournaments next year and that'll be it."

On the idea of turning to broadcasting, he added: "You don't say no to anything. It's a possibility."