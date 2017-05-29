Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida

Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

Tiger Woods was arrested for drink driving early Monday in Jupiter, Florida, according to Palm Beach County Jail records.

The records show that Woods was picked up by police at 7:18 a.m. local time and released over three hours later, just before 11am.

Woods was charged with having an unlawful blood alcohol content level, which would be .08 or above in Florida. Woods is a resident of Jupiter Island.

The golfer had back surgery in April, the fourth such surgery since the spring of 2014. Last week he announced his intentions to return, claiming he didn't plan to retire.

"I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he said.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead. I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

Woods, a 14-time major championship winner, has not played professionally since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February.