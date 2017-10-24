Tiger Woods raises hopes of a comeback with 'stinger' video

Tiger Woods knows how to play the crowd, and the 14-time major champion got fans excited about the prospect of an imminent comeback with a video of his trademark 'stinger'.

The former world No.1 has not played professional golf since his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic in February, and went under the knife in April to have his spine fused.

A series of false dawns in recent seasons will have skeptics rolling their eyes, but Woods looks to be on the mend with a series of Twitter videos documenting his progress.

They started in August with videos of himself chipping, working up to a full swing with a driver by mid-October.

Woods has suffered persistent back trouble in the years following the sex scandal that engulfed his life in November 2009, in addition to four knee operations earlier in his career.

The 'stinger', a term coined by Woods himself, is a shot designed to produce a low, piercing ball-flight - ideal for keeping the ball under the wind or keeping it in play from the tee.

The American was one of the last players on tour to carry a two-iron, his typical choice of club when the stinger was called for.

Woods used such tactics to perfection at the 2006 Open Championship at Hoylake, using his driver only twice in four round en route to a two-stroke victory on the parched Merseyside links.

Sir Nick Faldo, who played with Woods during the opening two rounds that week, famously asked if Woods if his son Matthew could have his driver as he appeared to have no use for it.

Woods's agent Mark Steinberg has said that his man has been given the all clear by doctors to resume all golfing activity.

"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed," Steinberg told ESPN. "He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way."