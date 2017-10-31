Tiger Woods to make return at Hero World Challenge in Bahamas next month

Tiger Woods is on course to play his first tournament in nine months - PA

Tiger Woods is to play his first tournament in nine months after selecting himself for the Hero World Challenge at the end of November.

The 14-time major winner, who hosts the tournament in the Bahamas, is to return following back surgery which has kept him out of competitive action since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February.

Woods underwent a fourth back operation in three years in April and earlier this month the 41-year-old's agent Mark Steinberg said he had been cleared to resume full golf activity following a check-up with his surgeon.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said in a statement.

"Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field...”

Woods has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years