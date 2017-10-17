Tiger Woods would be welcome in Team USA at Ryder Cup, says Jim Furyk
First the Ryder Cup captains hit balls off the Eiffel Tower and then Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk spoke of the scale of the challenge facing their respective teams. And for the Americans, this plainly means not getting too high and mighty, regardless of the skyscraping declarations made recently by some US commentators.
Bjorn and Furyk were in the French capital as part of the “Year To Go” celebrations and although there are actually “only” 11-and-a-half months to go until the match at Le Golf National, the organisers were not about to allow that to diminish their grand promotion.
Having enjoyed a banquet in the Palace of Versailles on Monday night, the pair were hosted for breakfast by the French President Emmanuel Macron at his private residence. From there it was to Paris’s most favourite landmark to recreate the famous photo of the late Arnold Palmer performing the same stunt in 1976. Then they were led to a nearby hotel for the first press conference together.
Inevitably, the question of Tiger Woods arose in the wake of the overnight revelations that he has been given the green light to resume full practice after almost a year out with back problems. Hardly surprisingly, Furyk basically repeated what Davis Love said two years before.
“Tiger Woods is a great resource and would be a welcome addition to the team, whether that would be as a player or as a vice captain,” Furyk said.
Woods earned rave reviews in the Hazeltine backroom as Love’s side won the Ryder Cup for first time in eight years, and was again a notable presence in New Jersey last month when the US inflicted a belittling Presidents Cup defeat on the Internationals.
That 19-11 scoreline, on top of the 17-11 rout over Europe 12 months previous, inspired Golf.com, the leading American website, to ask “Is this US squad the best golf team, ever?” and for one lauded US scribe to worry for the very future of the biennial dust-up. “This U.S. team is so deep/talented/cohesive they're gonna ruin the Ryder Cup, too,” he wrote. “I fear a decade-plus of American blowouts.”
Furyk claimed not to have heard these pronouncements – or, indeed, many more along the same lines – but if he had, it is clear he would have winced.
“I don’t think the Internationals team played as well as they could and the US team played very, very well and built a lot of momentum," he said. “Everyone is going to get excited, but this will be a different match… I don’t want them going in there being overconfident that they are the greatest team. I want them going in with a chip on their shoulder that they have something to prove..”
The source of the “chip” is obvious as far as Furyk concerned. Never mind a personal record which reads: played in nine Ryder Cups, lost seven, Furyk is acutely aware that the US have not won on European soil since 1993.
“We have 25 years of scars to overcome," Furyk said. "We will have a lot of young talent on my team and I'm anxious to see how they handle that challenge. Europe has handled those away matches far better in the last 25 years than we have. I guess you’ll call that the final frontier and that’s something that we have to accomplish to validate our team."
Certainly Bjorn is not cowering. Tyrrell Hatton’s second win in as many Sundays at the Italian Open saw the Englishman rise to 17th in the world and helped make it very nice reading for the Dane.
“I looked at the world rankings this morning and there are 10 Europeans in the top 20 and 11 in the top 21,” he said. “You tell me a time when that’s happened before? So as much I know that the US team is extremely strong, I don’t think Europe has ever been stronger on paper. Yeah, they can all play and I have so much confidence in them.”