Tiger Woods would be welcome in Team USA at Ryder Cup, says Jim Furyk

First the Ryder Cup captains hit balls off the Eiffel Tower and then Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk spoke of the scale of the challenge facing their respective teams. And for the Americans, this plainly means not getting too high and mighty, regardless of the skyscraping declarations made recently by some US commentators.

Bjorn and Furyk were in the French capital as part of the “Year To Go” celebrations and although there are actually “only” 11-and-a-half months to go until the match at Le Golf National, the organisers were not about to allow that to diminish their grand promotion.

Having enjoyed a banquet in the Palace of Versailles on Monday night, the pair were hosted for breakfast by the French President Emmanuel Macron at his private residence. From there it was to Paris’s most favourite landmark to recreate the famous photo of the late Arnold Palmer performing the same stunt in 1976. Then they were led to a nearby hotel for the first press conference together.

Inevitably, the question of Tiger Woods arose in the wake of the overnight revelations that he has been given the green light to resume full practice after almost a year out with back problems. Hardly surprisingly, Furyk basically repeated what Davis Love said two years before.

“Tiger Woods is a great resource and would be a welcome addition to the team, whether that would be as a player or as a vice captain,” Furyk said.

Tiger Woods was a success at the Presidents Cup