Tigers' Romine plays all nine positions against Twins

Detroit Tigers utility Andrew Romine became the fifth man in MLB history to play all nine defensive positions in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Taking the term "utility man" literally, Romine – who started the game in left field – played catcher for the first time in his career on Saturday.

The 31-year-old's brother Austin Romine plays catcher for the New York Yankees.

The Tigers should be familiar with this accomplishment, considering ex-Detroit player Shane Halter was the last to play all nine positions on October 1 in 2000.

Others to play all nine positions include three-time World Series champion Bert Campaneris (1965), former Twins outfielder Cesar Tovar (1968) and Scott Sheldon (2000) of the Texas Rangers.