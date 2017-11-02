Tigers congratulate Verlander on World Series title

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was congratulated on his World Series success by his former team.

Justin Verlander finally earned his elusive World Series ring.

After 12-plus seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander was traded to the Astros just before the August 31 waiver trade deadline, and he was lights out in a Houston uniform.

Verlander became a six-time All-Star, 2011 American League (AL) Cy Young award winner and the 2011 AL MVP with the Tigers, and his former team congratulated him on his long-overdue title.

Verlander went 9-1 in his 11 appearances as an Astros pitcher in 2017. He never allowed more than three earned runs in a start, and he allowed one or fewer runs in seven appearances.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes