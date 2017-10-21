Tigers lose Tamim for rest of South Africa tour

Bangladesh will have to make do without their destructive opener Tamim Iqbal for the final ODI and the Twenty20 series against the Proteas.

Tamim Iqbal will miss the remainder of Bangladesh's tour of South Africa due to injury.

The opening batsman was ruled out of the second Test against the Proteas and the first one-day international due to a thigh problem, but returned for the second one-day international at Paarl on Wednesday.

Tamim has suffered another setback, so the left-hander is set to fly home on Sunday and faces the prospect of missing the start of the Bangladesh Premier League.

The Tigers are 2-0 down in a three-match ODI series, which finishes on Sunday, and face South Africa in two Twenty20 internationals next week.