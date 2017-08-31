Tigers opener Tamim sanctioned by ICC

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was punished for two incidents on day four of the victory over Australia in the first Test.

Tamim Iqbal has been fined and issued with one demerit point for giving Matthew Wade a send-off and being involved in an exchange with the umpires in Bangladesh's historic Test win over Australia.

The opening batsman scored a half-century in each innings as the Tigers beat the tourists for the first time in the longest format.

Tamim, however, was on Thursday sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a result of two incidents on day four, when Bangladesh wrapped up a 20-run win in Dhaka.

The left-hander debated with the umpires after taking umbrage to Australia batsmen changing gloves frequently before gesturing at wicketkeeper Wade following his dismissal.

Tamim was fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the governing body, which also gave him another demerit point.

He now has two demerit points on his record and faces a ban if he picks up another two before March 16, 2019.