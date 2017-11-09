Tigers sign Wallabies hooker Polota-Nau

Australia international hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau will join Leicester Tigers next year on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old has made 79 Test appearances for the Wallabies, and was part of Australia's squad at the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015.

He spent 10 years at the Waratahs between 2006 and 2016, winning Super Rugby in 2014, before joining Western Force this year, only for the franchise to be dumped from the competition.

Polota-Nau is set to start for Michael Cheika's team against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

"Taf is a fierce player with a huge amount of experience in Super Rugby and at Test level," Leicester's Australian coach Matt O'Connor said.

"He started Australia's recent Bledisloe Cup win over the All Blacks and was a key member of the Waratahs team that won Super Rugby in 2014.

"Now he is keen to experience rugby in the northern hemisphere and we're delighted that he has chosen to come to Tigers.

"We think he will add a lot to a very competitive group of quality front-rowers here, working with other international players including Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge and Logo Mulipola, and we look forward to his arrival next month."