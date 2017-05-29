Tigers star Eden continues hat-trick streak, Smith feels the pressure

Castleford Tigers retained their place at the Super League summit with Greg Eden putting in another sensational display at Leigh Centurions.

Greg Eden continued his blistering form with a fourth hat-trick in as many appearances as Super League leaders Castleford Tigers thumped Leigh Centurions, while Tony Smith is beginning to feel the pressure at Warrington Wolves again.

Wing Eden touched down three times in the space of five first half minutes as Castleford ran out 38-0 winners against Leigh.

The 26-year-old - who has been tipped for England selection by coach Daryl Powell - added his fourth after the interval to cap a resounding win.

Eden has now scored at least three times in his last four outings, proving pivotal in Super League wins over Widnes Vikings and Leeds Rhinos as well as the Challenge Cup victory over St Helens.

Castleford's advantage at the summit remains at two points after Salford Red Devils thumped Warrington 38-12 at the Haliwell Jones Stadium.

A hat-trick from Junio Sa'u consigned the Wolves to a third match without a win, with Smith insisting he will not resign despite the side he guided to the 2016 Grand Final dropping out of the top eight.

"As unpleasant as it is, I don't give in easily. I'm just disappointed with the way we're playing, it's not about how I feel. We as a group are not playing well enough over the weekend," Smith told a post-match news conference.

Leeds lost ground on the top two with a surprise 28-20 defeat to Widnes, the bottom side ending a run of five straight defeats.

Bill Tupou crossed three times as Wakefield Trinity fought from 20-0 down to blast reigning champions Wigan Warriors away 42-30, moving them level with the third-place Rhinos.

It was a frustrating day for Shaun Wane's side, but a double for 18-year-old debutant James Worthington provided a small bright note.

Late scores from Fouad Yaha and Tony Gigot gave Catalans Dragons a 23-18 victory over Hull FC, Lee Radford's men falling to a third straight defeat.