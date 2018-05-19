Rugby League: Tigers tear Rhinos to shreds as Saints stay clear at the summit

St Helens and Wigan Warriors both recorded wins but Castleford Tigers stole the show on the opening day of Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

The Tigers demolished Leeds Rhinos in a repeat of last season's Grand Final, running in six tries to thrash the defending champions 38-10 in Saturday's final fixture at St James' Park.

Daryl Powell's side could even afford to have Mike McMeeken sin-binned in the closing stages of a comprehensive victory that moves them into the top four in the table.

Wigan remain in second after they emphatically ended Warrington Wolves' 10-game winning streak, scoring 22 second-half points without reply in an impressive 38-10 triumph.

John Bateman, George Williams, Liam Marshall and Tom Davies all crossed for Wigan after the break, while Sam Tomkins – who this week confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season to join Catalans Dragons – kicked seven goals to go along with his first-half try, giving him a personal haul of 18 points.

However St Helens continue to set the pace at the summit, recording a 38-18 result against Widnes Vikings in the opening top-flight fixture.

Having been a spectator at the ground a year ago, Ben Barba took centre stage with another impressive individual performance, including scoring his 16th Super League try of the season.

Regan Grace and Luke Thompson both touched down twice for Saints, who laboured in the opening half before eventually pulling clear to hand struggling Widnes a seventh straight league defeat.

For the first time, a Championship game was also included on the Magic Weekend fixture list, with Toronto Wolfpack kicking off proceedings with a 43-30 win over Toulouse.