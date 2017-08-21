Tigres clicking ahead of showdown: Five Thoughts on Liga MX Round 5

This week the establishment struck back. In so many areas of our world, the extremes are pulling through. So it was with Liga MX through four weeks of the Apertura. Week 5 saw teams that recently have been among the best in the league once again find victory (with one notable exception that we'll get to in No. 3).

Will the wave continue or will we see the traditional powerhouses come through? Time will quickly tell, with another full round of games beginning Tuesday. Before we look ahead to those contests, it's time to look back at Five Things from Liga MX Round 5:

Tigres clicking ahead of America showdown

View photos Eduardo Vargas Tigres More

It's not easy to defend against Tigres, and Pumas knows that all too well. The 2-0 defeat was just the latest reminder of the northern team's supremacy. In seven meetings since the 2016 Apertura, Tigres have outscored Pumas 17-4 and gotten past the Mexico City side in both the Apertura playoffs and the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

Saturday's matchup could've been an even game, with Pumas forward Nicolas Castillo coming into the weekend as the league's leading scorer. Instead, Tigres marked him out of the game, making sure he was isolated from Bryan Rabello and keeping Jesus Gallardo and Brian Figueroa back on the wings.

The team is now playing a three-man back line but hardly stays in that formation when getting forward, often morphing into a 4-4-2 or sending the right back or left back on underlapping runs when getting forward.

Pumas couldn't cope with that, but they also forgot to mark Andre-Pierre Gignac on a set piece — a cardinal sin.

Now, after a mini-slump, Tigres are back in the playoff places and have a nice head of steam heading into a midweek clash against a red-hot Club America side. Enner Valencia was rested, making a late cameo, as was Jurgen Damm. Few teams in the league boast that kind of firepower at all, much less have the ability to make sure those players are fresh ahead of a quick turnaround. But Tigres' directors have built a team that has that luxury.

"The first half was average and the other was bad," Pumas coach Francisco "Paco" Palencia said flatly. "They were better than us. There's nothing more to say."

He'll be the first of many Liga MX managers to be at a loss for words that if Tigres are able to continue harnessing their ability and carrying out Ferretti's game plan.

Jemez settling in at Cruz Azul

View photos Edgar Mendez Paco Jemez Cruz Azul More

