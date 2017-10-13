Tim Cahill's sponsored celebration was another reminder that football no longer belongs to the fans

Hands up who remembers the good old days? By the ‘good old days’, obviously, I mean that time when footballers were ‘proper men’, as your dad called them, when Maggie T was leading class warfare against those pesky communists, and when political correctedness

Admittedly, I have no recollection of such a time. Probably because I was barely a twinkle in my father’s eye. But that’s irrelevant. I’ve heard enough stories over the years to appreciate that football was a different animal back then - as was the society it belonged to.

Now, instead, this generation has to make do with Paul Pogba-shaped emojis, Jake Humphreys and, in the latest confirmation that the game is going down the shitter, players who model their celebrations according to sponsorship agreements. Whatever next? Glass tunnels where fans can pay their weight in gold to peer in and watch the Premier League elite swan gracefully around before kick-off like fish in an aquarium. Oh wait.

Yes, football really has reached its zenith. It’s been a 100-odd years in the making but we’ve finally perfected the game down to a T, and we’ve got Tim Cahill to thank for it.

Having scored the winning goal against Syria in his side’s World Cup play-off, the age-defying Australian ditched his usual celebration to promote his personal sponsor, travel outlet TripADeal. Against a team that defied its war-torn background to come within reaching distance of the World Cup and, in doing so, serve a timely reminder of the sport’s capacity to uplift and inspire, Cahill brought his own special touch to the celebrations.

It’s safe to say, though, that Syria’s crestfallen players probably won’t be booking a holiday any time soon through TripADeal which, as the company proudly boasts on its website, specialises in making “dreams come true”. The irony. So, yes, the joke really is on the people and players of Syria. We’ve got modern football, in all its Kafkaesque glory, to thank for that.