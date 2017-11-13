Tim Gudgin dead: The voice of BBC's Final Score classified results passes away aged 87, family announces

Tim Gudgin, the voice of many football fans' childhoods, has died aged 87, his family have said.

The Gudgin family told the BBC, for whom he read the classified football results for more than 15 years, that the retired broadcaster had died peacefully at home on November 8.

Gudgin had retired in 2011, having originally taken over the job of fronting the results service in 1995 following the death of Len Martin.

After finishing his National Service in 1950, Gudgin joined BFN Radio in Germany as a newsreader and occasional sports reviewer before taking up the role of studio manager for BBC European Service when he returned to the UK.

Gudgin also had a stint as public relations consultant in the Isle of Man before, in 1976, joining BBC's Grandstand sports show, where he read out the horse racing and rugby results during 'final score'.

It was, though, his distinctive tones in reading the football classified results which made Gudgin's voice instantly recognisable for a generation of viewers.

A week before his 82nd birthday, Gudgin read his final set of classified results for the BBC.

Speaking at the time, Gudgin recalled: "It is a triple reason why I am going - age, distance - I am down on the south coast and the team is going to be up in Salford, and my granddaughter's wedding in Australia, which I have to be there for."