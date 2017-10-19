Timberwolves, 76ers fall in anticipated openers

They may be eyeing the NBA play-offs, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers were beaten.

With the addition of Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague, the Timberwolves are confident they can make the play-offs. The Sixers are thinking the same way with Ben Simmons back in the fold, and the New Orleans Pelicans are primed to dominate the paint with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

As good as those additions may make those teams, they did not help them beat the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards or Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, several teams that made additions this offseason like the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets, all lost.

It goes to show that tanking for great draft picks (Sixers), or making the big free-agency splash (Timberwolves, Pelicans), does not mean instant success for a team.

The play-off veterans showed who was boss as the Spurs dropped the Timberwolves 107-99, the Utah Jazz defeated the Nuggets 106-96, the Grizzlies beat the Pelicans 103-91, and the Wizards beat the Sixers 120-115.

John Wall had 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds including a highlight-reel dunk in the Wizards' win.

"It's just wolf season,” Wall told reporters after the game. "I put a lot of hard work and dedication into this summer. Just being healthy and able to work but without my team-mates, those guys making shots and playing defense and setting screens for me, I wouldn't be able to be the player I am."

WHITESIDE, ANTETOKOUNMPO SHINE

Heat center Hassan Whiteside is one of the best big men in the game and he got off to a roaring start to his season with 26 points and 22 rebounds in a loss to the Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not miss a beat in his first game of the season as he scored 37 points and added 13 rebounds in the Bucks' 108-100 win over the Celtics.