‘It’s time for Asamoah Gyan to be replaced as Ghana captain’
Asamoah Gyan ’s days of being Ghana captain should be over, according to Goal readers, who have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an end to Baby Jet’s reign.
Gyan hasn’t featured for the national side since September, with injuries—such a bane for him in recent years—limiting his impact during the second coming of Kwesi Appiah.
The forward has been one of Ghana’s all-time great forwards, but his role within the side has diminished significantly in recent seasons.
Now 31, Gyan has scored just three goals within the last two years of international duty, while the performances of Richmond Boakye in recent months suggest that he may finally be primed to step into the veteran’s shoes.
According to Goal readers, it’s time for a change of captaincy as well, with 69 percent of those who responded to a recent poll believing that it’s time for Gyan to be replaced as Ghana skipper.
By contrast, only 31 of those who replied are keen to see the Black Stars centurion retain the armband when—and if—he returns to the national side for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.
Perhaps the recent performances of Daniel Amartey have convinced many supporters to believe in a future beyond Gyan.
The Leicester City defender may have struggled to demonstrate his true quality in the Premier League since his cameo role in the Foxes’ title-winning campaign, but his recent showings for the national side have been excellent.
The stopper has been handed the armband by Appiah—as one of the new figureheads of the coach’s reconfigured side—and has risen to the challenge.
With Amartey rising to the challenge of taking a leadership role, it’s becoming easier to envisage how the Black Stars could look without their injury-prone talisman.
But will Appiah see things this way?