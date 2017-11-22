‘It’s time for Asamoah Gyan to be replaced as Ghana captain’

Asamoah Gyan ’s days of being Ghana captain should be over, according to Goal readers, who have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an end to Baby Jet’s reign.

Gyan hasn’t featured for the national side since September, with injuries—such a bane for him in recent years—limiting his impact during the second coming of Kwesi Appiah.

The forward has been one of Ghana’s all-time great forwards, but his role within the side has diminished significantly in recent seasons.

Now 31, Gyan has scored just three goals within the last two years of international duty, while the performances of Richmond Boakye in recent months suggest that he may finally be primed to step into the veteran’s shoes.

According to Goal readers, it’s time for a change of captaincy as well, with 69 percent of those who responded to a recent poll believing that it’s time for Gyan to be replaced as Ghana skipper.

